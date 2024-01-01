Adani hails Napoli midfielder Lobotka: At Barcelona they'd say 'give me Lobotka and 10 others'

Former Inter Milan defender Daniele Adani rates Stanislav Lobotka among the best players in Serie A.

The midfielder has helped Napoli reach the top of table early into the season.

Advertisement Advertisement

Adani told Viva el Futbol: "In my opinion, if you now, with so many directors and coaches, not even necessarily at high levels, give them Lobotka, I am convinced that not everyone will take him.

"Do you know who will take him? The best in football. No, they are those of that dynasty over there: Spain and Barcelona. They take all of those over there.

"Those over there say 'Lobotka and then the other 10'. Whoever wants football starts with Lobotka, some do not want Lobotka, but it starts with Lobotka."