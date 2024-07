IN DETAIL: Iglesias' move to Celta Vigo from Real Betis

Celta Vigo have signed Borja Iglesias.

The striker joins Celta on a season-long loan from Real Betis.

The veteran's move includes an option for Betis to extend his contract by a year to 2027 in order not to lose transfer value.

However, there is no permanent clause in the Celta deal.

It marks a return to Vigo for Borja, who is reunited with former teammate Iago Aspas in Celta's attack.