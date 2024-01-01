Celta Vigo coach Giraldez: Players know we must sell; but Iglesias...?

Celta Vigo coach Claudio Giraldez admits he wants his squad to shed numbers this summer.

Giraldez concedes his squad is bloated at this stage of preseason.

He said, "It is not ideal to have so many players and we are not going to have so many, I hope, at the end of the preseason.

"We have to build the squad, it is the situation we have inherited and we have to live with it. I understand that in the end there are contracts and they must be respected.

“We are not talking about inert beings, we are talking about human beings and we must reach agreements with everyone.”

On additions, he said: “You have to be patient.

"I'm happy with how people are understanding it naturally within the club and within the squad."

On signing Borja Iglesias from Real Betis, Giraldez added: “He is a player we know very well, I was lucky enough to meet him for a year at Celta B and he is a player I like. We'll see what happens."