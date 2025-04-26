Imanol leaves Real Sociedad: The top 10 moments from his 325 games in charge

Born and raised in the heart of Gipuzkoa, the region Real Sociedad call home, Imanol Alguacil has left an indelible mark on the club. His passionate leadership and deep-rooted commitment drove La Real to some of the finest moments in their modern history.

After 325 matches in charge and a long-awaited major trophy added to the cabinet, the Orio native has decided it’s time to move on. Here are ten defining moments from his unforgettable tenure:

1. A sudden start and coaching debut in December 2018

Alguacil took over following the dismissal of Asier Garitano, sparking a new era for the club. Over six and a half seasons, he oversaw 334 matches in all competitions. These numbers make him the club’s third-longest serving manager by games, behind only Benito Díaz (391) and Welshman John Toshack (386).

2. Lifting the Copa del Rey

One of the crowning moments of Alguacil’s career came in April 2021, when Real Sociedad lifted the long-awaited 2020 Copa del Rey title, a final delayed by a season due to the COVID pandemic. In a fiercely contested all-Basque final against their local rivals Athletic Club, captain Mikel Oyarzabal’s nerveless penalty secured a 1–0 win to end a 34-year trophy drought.

3. Conquering the Santiago Bernabéu

Real Sociedad’s thrilling 4–3 victory over Real Madrid at the Bernabéu in the 2020 Copa del Rey was another high point, a night that showcased the team's fearlessness and flair. Alguacil’s side would later go on to beat FC Barcelona 2–1 at Camp Nou during the 2022/23 season, another rare and impressive feat.

4. Five straight European qualifications

Since taking charge, Alguacil consistently delivered European football, securing qualification for continental competition in five consecutive seasons. A remarkable run that cemented Real Sociedad’s reputation as one of Spain’s most reliable forces.

5. A long-awaited return to the Champions League

In 2022/23, Alguacil guided La Real back to the UEFA Champions League for the first time in over 20 years. His team topped their group in a campaign highlighted by a commanding win over Benfica in Lisbon before reaching the last 16.

6. Championing the youth of Zubieta

Alguacil’s faith in homegrown talent became a hallmark of his time in charge. Youngsters like Igor Zubeldia, Martín Zubimendi, and Ander Barrenetxea have flourished under his guidance, reinforcing the club’s long-standing and fruitful philosophy of building from within.

7. Shaping a distinctive playing style

Real Sociedad’s elegant, possession-based football under Alguacil, which blended slick passing with relentless collective effort, won admirers across Spain and Europe. His tactical identity made La Real both respected and feared.

8. Dominance in Basque Derbies

Few things meant more to the fans than triumphing over Athletic Club, and Alguacil delivered. Across his tenure, he notched seven wins, two draws, and five defeats in Basque derbies, including that historic Copa del Rey final victory that brought silverware to the city known locally as Donostia.

9. A record breaker on the road

In 2023, Alguacil surpassed John Toshack’s record for most away wins as Real Sociedad manager. His tally currently stands at an impressive 64 victories on the road, a testament to his ability to prepare his team for any environment.

10. A bond with the fans like no other

More than just a coach, Alguacil became a true symbol of Real Sociedad’s spirit. His emotional celebration after the Copa del Rey which saw him kiss the badge and a very famous post-final press conference, in which he burst into song, captured the hearts of supporters forever and made headlines worldwide.

These moments didn’t just underline Alguacil’s achievements. They capture his lasting impact on the club’s history and identity. Long after his departure this summer, his legacy will continue to echo around San Sebastián.