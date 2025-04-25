Real Sociedad appoint replacement for Imanol Alguacil

Real Sociedad have appointed reserve coach Sergio Francisco as manager for next season, replacing Imanol Alguacil, who is stepping down.

Alguacil, who has been in charge since 2018, won the Copa del Rey in 2020 and led Real Sociedad to five consecutive seasons of European football.

He informed the club on Thursday that he will depart at the end of the season when his contract expires.

The club has once again opted to promote from within, appointing Francisco, who, like Alguacil, started his playing career at Real. He has managed the C and B teams since 2017, after previously coaching Real Union in Spain's third tier.