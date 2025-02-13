Imanol confident Real Sociedad "want me to stay"

Real Sociedad coach Imanol Alguacil is calm about his contract situation.

Imanol's current deal expires at the end of the season.

Ahead of their Europa League playoff with FC Midtjylland, Imanol addressed his future.

He said, “My renewal is going to come from how I feel, not from what part of the fans or journalists think.

"It’s not linked to your comments or those of the fans, but to what I feel. La Real is very a big club and I’m sure that many coaches will want to come.

"But the club want it to be me (to continue) and they are going to wait until the last day.”