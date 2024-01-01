Holland coach Koeman: De Jong needs to find confidence in his body again

Holland coach Ronald Koeman says Frenkie de Jong will need time to feel confidence in his body again.

De Jong has just worked his way back into Barcelona's first team after a long injury lay-off.

Asked about an Oranje recall, Koeman said: “I spoke on the phone last week and, with all due respect, he is still too far away. He played a little and just that was scary for him. It was difficult for him.

“Frenkie needs to find his rhythm and be in 100% shape and I think he still has some to go for that."

De Jong was back for Barca in last week's Champions League win against Young Boys after an ankle injury first suffered in April.