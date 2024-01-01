Henry warns against writing off Atletico Madrid veteran Griezmann

Former Barcelona striker Thierry Henry insists Antoine Griezmann still has much to offer France and Atletico Madrid.

The Atletico striker, 33, is under pressure after the arrivals of Julian Alvarez and Alexander Sorloth.

But Henry told Mundo Deportivo: “I will let Diego Simeone deal with (the new additions). He knows what he has to do with those players. … It’s on Diego Simeone to find a way to make them all work together and play together.

“Griezmann is not a normal 33. He’s played every single game since he was 19, every one of them.

"And the way Atletico Madrid (play), it’s pretty demanding on how you should play and how (Simeone) is asking you to play, week in and week out.”