LAFC table mega offer to 'tempted' Atletico Madrid striker Griezmann
LAFC are in talks with Atletico Madrid star Diego Simeone.

L'Equipe says after attracting former France teammates Hugo Lloris and Olivier Giroud, world champions with him in 2018, the Los Angeles club wants to tempt Griezmann to the United States. 

LAFC has been making progress in recent weeks, who's contract has a buyout clause of €10m, which makes it economically viable for them. 

LAFC has been negotiating for weeks with Maud Griezmann, his sister and representative, and his trusted lawyer, Sevan Karian. Griezmann will be offered a deal to become the second highest paid in MLS after Leo Messi. 

Griezmann is evaluating the proposal on whether to go this summer or wait until the end of his contract to leave free. The plan in the United States, yes, is for him to join immediately. 

