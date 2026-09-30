Barcelona star Raphinha leaves Brazil camp with "immediate effect" due to "muscle issue"

Raphinha has departed the Brazil camp this week as manager Carlo Ancelotti does not want to risk the Barcelona winger.

Raphinha, who has 11 goals and nine assists for his national side, has pulled out of international duty as he does not want to run the risk of any further injury.

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The winger has 12 goals and three assists in seven La Liga appearances for Barcelona this season and manager Hansi Flick will be keen to see the former Leeds star return from international duty injury-free.

As per Fabrizio Romano, he has left the Brazil camp as he aims to avoid worsening a minor knock.

"Raphinha leaves Brazil camp and returns to Barcelona with immediate effect.

"Decision follows minor muscle issue suffered vs Australia on Tuesday.

"Not seen as serious/long injury but no risks will be taken, as @cahemota reports."

The winger wants to return as quickly as possible to be treated by Barcelona's medical staff, according to reports in Spain, treatment that will come just weeks before the club face Galatasaray, Paris Saint-Germain and rivals Real Madrid.

Raphinha will miss Brazil’s upcoming friendly against India in their final game before club football returns.

The 29-year-old missed 25 games for club and country during the 2025-26 campaign because of various hamstring injuries, and Barcelona will hope that his muscle injury is only minor.