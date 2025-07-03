Hajduk Split coach Garcia announces Rakitic retirement

Former Barcelona and Sevilla midfielder Ivan Rakitic has announced his retirement.

The veteran has closed out his career this past season at home in Croatia with Hajduk Split.

This was confirmed by Hajduk Split coach Gonzalo Garcia in an interview with Nova TV: "Rakitic has finished his career," he revealed, thus putting an end to weeks of uncertainty after his contract expired on July 1.

García also thanked Rakitic for his role in his arrival after Rino Gattuso's departure: "It's one of the reasons why I'm at Hajduk today."

The 37-year-old left a deep mark on the Spanish league with 633 games, 86 goals and 105 assists between Sevilla and Barcelona.

Garcia added: "He is intelligent, has good ideas and understands football. But he is going through a difficult time: the transition from boots to a suit and tie is never easy."