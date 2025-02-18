Guler ready to ask away from Real Madrid

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Arda Guler is again unsettled at Real Madrid.

That's according to Okdiario's chief pundit Eduardo Inda, while speaking on El Chiringuito last night.

Inda says the midfielder will seek a move away this summer unless his situation changes.

"Arda Güler is a huge player who came as the great promise of Turkish football," began Inda. "He has transmitted to Real Madrid that if he continues in this position of playing little he wants to go out next year.

"I do not know if he is to be transferred or loaned, but he does not want to continue, especially if (Carlo) Ancelotti continues to lead. His relationship with Ancelotti is not the best in the world."

