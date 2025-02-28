Guler makes fresh transfer call at Real Madrid

Tribal Football
Guler makes fresh transfer call at Real MadridLaLiga
Arda Guler sees his future with Real Madrid.

While he's battled for minutes this season, Guler won't consider leaving this summer - even on-loan.

Relevo says Güler is determined to fight for a place in the Real team.

However, the 20-year-old doesn't want another year in the same role he has now.

The attacking midfielder has scored three goals and five assists in 28 competitive matches this season, ten of which have come from the start.

Güler's contract with Real Madrid extends until the summer of 2029.

