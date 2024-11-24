Simeone happy as Atletico Madrid find way to defeat Alaves

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone was left pleased after their 2-1 win against Alaves.

Simeone was particularly happy with matchwinner Alexander Sorloth on the night.

Advertisement Advertisement

What you thought when Sorloth received the ball:

"It could have been a goal. We're used to this type of play. Yesterday we had a very nice chat about what he can bring to us, whether it's in five, 20 or 90 minutes. And that breakaway came, which was resolved by a great pass from De Paul. The first half was strange. In the second half we changed our pace, with more determination on the wing, chances started to appear, the penalty came and then a beautiful play was finished off in a great way by Sorloth."

Performance:

"In life you don't wake up any day without wanting to continue growing. We are on that quest too."

Growth in defence:

"When we talk about defence we don't have to mention those at the back, but we are working very well as a unit. It wasn't easy to hold the team together when we were 0-1 down, we didn't give them any chances to counterattack and that's because of the collective work that then makes us grow."

Excited about 700 games:

"A lot of things are going through my head, I never imagined it. I am grateful to the entire coaching staff, of which only Pablo remains, to the players who have helped me travel this path, who allowed me to transmit on the field an idea of ​​​​living life and this game, and not to mention Miguel Ángel and Cerezo who always supported us in bad times, in moments of difficulty, which there have been for our people, since I arrived as a player, we feel a huge respect and that is priceless. And also to my family, because I have taken a lot of moments from them. I am grateful.

.

Managing the squad:

"I focus on what can happen in the 90 minutes. I imagine the matches as a game of cards, I need them because without them I can't play and have the possibility of managing certain types of situations. It's true that they are happier or not, each one of those in the squad knows their reality, and what it is, fifteen, ten, seven, to be important."

How you've changed in these 13 years:

"Those who see me are the ones who should say it. I may have changed a bit, but I am still noble, direct and very clear about what I want."