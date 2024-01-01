Gomez: Valencia loan? I wish it was permanent

Dani Gomez admits his target is to sign permanently with Valencia.

The striker has joined Valencia on a season-long loan from Levante.

Gomez said at his presentation today: "You have to be patient with the group. I like to be mobile and go into space and score goals. I hope to be able to help what the coach asks of me.

"I arrive with the greatest possible confidence. It's true that last season I wasn't very fit but I come to find the way. I come prepared for everything.

"I would love for this not to be a loan. I have to earn it on the field and I come prepared for it."

On Valencia's locker room, he added: "They have welcomed me as if I had been here for a long time. People are excited about having a great season this year. I don't classify myself in any way.

"We are three forwards and we must give maximum performance to the team."