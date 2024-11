Girona winger Bryan Gil is delighted to be back in the Spain squad this week.

Gil is on-loan at Girona from Tottenham and has been called up to La Roja due to the absence of the injured Barcelona teen Lamine Yamal.

Gil said, "I hope Lamine is better and returns to full health as soon as possible.

"I send him my support and strength.

"It's a pleasure for me to return to the national team and I'll enjoy it,"