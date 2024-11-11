Girona coach Michel: One great play produced winner against Getafe

Girona coach Michel insists victory at Getafe was deserved on Sunday.

Yangel Herrera struck before halftime for the winner, leaving Michel pleased.

Feelings:

“The only great play we made was a goal. We knew it would be difficult and our moment was complicated. Seven games in 21 days. There were five players who if we took them off at half-time nothing would have happened.”

Duels:

“Bordalás always demands from his opponents, we have won defensive duels, but we have not done so in attack. It is difficult to hurt them, but these are three very valuable points.”

Merit:

“Getafe had never lost at home, our performance today was not the best. We were good in the defensive phase and they didn't give us the ball because they press very well, you can't take the ball away from them.”

The break:

“I'll give him a hug. We'll keep our fingers crossed. Arnau might go with the under-21s and we might get 4 or 5 players back for Espanyol. We're only losing Miovski and Yangel to the national teams.”

Fatigue:

“We are tired, but we competed very well. Imposing our style today was difficult but we had to be focused and good in defence. Getafe took the ball away from us a lot, they were good and dominated us, but they didn't shoot on goal. It was mentally exhausting.”

18 points:

“They are doing very well, but we have to keep working. I value today's victory a lot and the rest that is coming even more. I don't know if we are close to Europe or not, but I am interested in the attitude of my players knowing that they would suffer, we have known how to go through hard times.”

Progress:

“We all like to win in any way, just ask Bordalás. We didn’t win with our style, of course, but Bordalás’ style may be more or less liked, but it is recognizable. And mine too. Today we couldn’t do it and it is smart to play the way we did.”