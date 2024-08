Girona swooping for Aberdeen striker Miovski

Girona are swooping for Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski.

Marca says Girona have identified Miovski as the ideal replacement for new Roma signing Artem Dovbyk.

Last season, the 25 year-old scored 26 goals across all competitions, including the Europa League and the Conference League.

Girona and Aberdeen are now in talks over a fee for Miovski.

For his part, the striker has made it clear he wants to make the move in the coming days.