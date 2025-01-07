Girona sending Lopez back to Marseille

Tribal Football
Girona are ending the loan of goalkeeper Pau Lopez.

Marca says Lopez will cut short his season-long deal and return to Olympique Marseille in the coming days.

With no chance of progress in the Champions League, Girona have decided to rethink their squad management plans and release Lopez back to OM.

Girona will now focus on strengthening other positions in Michel's team as they attempt to rescue the season.

Michel will count on the keeper pool of Paulo Gazzaniga, Juan Carlos Martin and Vladyslav Krapivtsov for the remainder of the campaign. 

