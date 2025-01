Girona move for Barcelona pair Garcia and Fati

Girona are moving for Barcelona pair Eric Garcia and Ansu Fati.

Both players are struggling for minutes at Barca this season and are available this month.

Garcia spent last term on-loan with Girona, which are willing to offer €10m for the defender.

Relevo says Girona are also keen on Fati.

While they would seek to buy Garcia, Girona are open to taking Fati initially on-loan with a permanent option included.