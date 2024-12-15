DONE DEAL: Girona sign Krapyvtsov after successful trials

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Girona have signed Ukrainian goalkeeper Vladyslav Krapyvtsov.

Krapyvtsov, who was included in the best eleven for the European Under-19 Championship last summer, has signed a contract with Girona until 2029.

Krapyvtsov, 19, had been without a club since his contract with Dnipro ended in the summer.

He has been trialling for several weeks with Girona.

The Catalan club's statement highlighted his "great potential, his technique, his good control of the ball with his feet and his ability to read the game".

 

