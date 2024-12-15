Agent of Lokomotiv Moscow attacker Batrakova responds to Man City interest

The agent of Lokomotiv Moscow attacking midfielder Alexey Batrakova says they're not getting carried away with interest from Manchester City.

The Russia international was linked with City last week.

Advertisement Advertisement

But agent Vladimir Kuzmichev told Sport-Express: "Calmly reacted to this. It must be understood that a direct transfer to England in the current conditions is practically excluded. I don’t even know who published such information, but now it’s all unrealistic.

"And then City — it is a large club that oversees potential newcomers at a distance. Yes, Alex is clearly showing himself in the RPL. But this is only about half the season. To make a positive decision by the English club, this is still not enough."

It's been suggested City Football Group will initally sign Batrakova for LaLiga partners Girona before eventually bringing him to England should he prove himself in Spain.

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play