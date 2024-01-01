Tribal Football
Girona secure Martín and Ramírez to new deals

Girona have secured Juan Carlos Martín and Juanpe Ramírez to new deals.

Veteran goalkeeper Martin, 36, has signed a new 12 month deal. The shot-stopper is regarded as one of Girona's dressing room leaders.

Meanwhile, defender Ramirez, 33, has also penned a new one-year contract.

Ramirez managed 17 appearances for the Champions League qualifiers last season.

With 246 games for Girona, the veteran is second behind Christhian Stuani on 248, in terms of the club's appearances record.

