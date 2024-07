Dovbyk discusses Girona situation

Artem Dovbyk insists he's happy at Girona.

The Ukraine centre-forward is being linked with a big club move away after the Euros.

But Dovbyk says he's happy at Girona, which will play in the Champions League next season.

He stated: “I’m very happy in Girona.

"I feel good with the people around me, players, coaches and leaders. They are wonderful and give me the conditions to give my best."

Dovbyk's deal with Girona runs to 2028.