Girona pay tribute to departing veteran Borja Garcia

Veteran midfielder Borja García has left Girona.

The 33 year-old leaves the Catalans after eight seasons.

Borja experienced both of Girona's promotions to the Primera Division, in 2017 and 2022, and is the third player with the most appearances for the club's jersey together with Àlex Granell (233), behind only Cristhian Stuani (248) and Juanpe (246).

Girona announced: "Borja García's career undoubtedly reflects the story of a talented footballer who has found the best place in Girona to consolidate his career. His dedication, his talent and his professionalism were fundamental for the team and his commitment left an indelible mark on the history of the club "