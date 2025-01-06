Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd attacker Garnacho makes social media move
Man Utd score late to claim point in four-goal thriller with Liverpool
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti plans rotations for Deportiva Minera
Zirkzee makes Man Utd transfer call

AC Milan offer quick-fix deal to Barcelona outcast Olmo

Carlos Volcano
AC Milan offer quick-fix deal to Barcelona outcast Olmo
AC Milan offer quick-fix deal to Barcelona outcast OlmoLaLiga
AC Milan have made a move for Barcelona attacker Dani Olmo.

Olmo is currently in limbo after his registration for the second-half of the season was denied by LaLiga over Barca's financial issues. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Il Corriere della Sera says Milan are now offering Olmo a short-term contract.

The contract would extend to the end of the season - and after that Olmo would return to Barcelona.

Milan are also ready to match the salary Barcelona are paying Olmo. However, the player's agent has made it clear that the ambition is to stay with the Spanish giants.

Mentions
LaLigaOlmo DaniBarcelonaAC MilanSerie AFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Fuming Barcelona pull out of Fati talks with Sevilla
Kluivert set to be named Indonesia coach
Man Utd forward Rashford favours foreign exit