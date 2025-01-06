AC Milan offer quick-fix deal to Barcelona outcast Olmo

AC Milan have made a move for Barcelona attacker Dani Olmo.

Olmo is currently in limbo after his registration for the second-half of the season was denied by LaLiga over Barca's financial issues.

Il Corriere della Sera says Milan are now offering Olmo a short-term contract.

The contract would extend to the end of the season - and after that Olmo would return to Barcelona.

Milan are also ready to match the salary Barcelona are paying Olmo. However, the player's agent has made it clear that the ambition is to stay with the Spanish giants.