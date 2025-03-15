Girona equaliser denies Valencia of victory in LaLiga stalemate

A 1-1 LaLiga draw at the Estadi Montilivi between Girona and relegation-threatened Valencia leaves Los Ches still searching for an away league win this season (D7, L7).

Girona were without a victory since the beginning of February (D2, L3), but that did not stop the Blanquivermells from creating the game's first scoring opportunity just before the quarter-hour mark.

Bojan Miovski was left with his head in his hands as he somehow blazed his effort high into the stands despite having only Giorgi Mamardashvili to beat.

The prospect of nearly going behind awoke Valencia as Umar Sadiq’s fierce 23rd-minute effort forced a brilliant one-handed save from Paulo Gazzaniga.

Back at the other end, Arthur Melo's sweet strike from distance appeared to be heading for the top corner, but the Juventus loanee’s effort did not have enough dip on it as it ended up flying millimetres over the roof of the net.

With the first half ending goalless, Girona almost broke the deadlock immediately after the restart, however, Mamardashvili expertly got down at his near post to stop Arnau Martinez’s header from sneaking in.

That save proved pivotal, as not long after, Dimitri Foulquier’s marauding run down the right flank ended with him putting the ball on a plate for Diego Lopez, who slid it into the back of the net to hand the visitors the lead after 58 minutes.

Unfortunately for Valencia, just six minutes later the scores were level once more.

Following on from last week’s substitute appearance against Espanyol, in which he equalised with a late penalty, club captain Cristhian Stuani again appeared off the bench with another equaliser.

Arnaut Danjuma nearly turned the match on its head in the 72nd minute with a screamer from the tightest of angles, but Mamardashvili was up to the challenge as he redirected the effort around the post.

The Georgian goalkeeper again showcased his expertise between the sticks as he preserved a point for his struggling side by pushing Yaser Asprilla’s effort away from goal.

A point here leaves Girona in mid-table, exactly seven points from the top six and the relegation zone. Meanwhile, Valencia are just one point above the drop zone in 16th.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Giorgi Mamardashvili (Valencia)

