Girona coach Michel unhappy after Mallorca defeat: We didn't compete

Girona coach Michel admits he's worried after their defeat at Real Mallorca.

The 2-1 loss leaves Girona sitting ninth on the LaLiga table.

Michel said afterwards: “We were not able to attack well with 10 players. They made a mistake and they scored the 2-1 and we were more in a hurry than in playing football to turn it around. We started the game well, but after his expulsion we were too hasty and we did not create superiority.

“They can’t beat us because of the mentality of duels and competing for the match. We didn’t compete for the match.

“The lack of intensity is always what worries me the most. In attack and defence you have to pin down the opponent and go for them. Passing the ball without being vertical is not the football I want for my team, I don’t like what I’ve seen. I’m worried about the mentality of having the ball without creating and the lack of connection, only trying to create individual situations.”

On the dismissal of Mallorca striker Vedat Muriqi, Michel also said: “To take advantage of superiority, you have to put it on the pitch and we didn’t know how to do that. At 1-1 we could have attacked calmly, but at 2-1 we were hasty, and that’s never good. We didn’t find the key to overcome a well-positioned defence.

“I didn’t see it clearly, I don’t think he wanted to do any harm, but the VAR called the referee and they ruled that it was a reckless tackle. The superiority wasn’t evident and Mallorca is having a very good season, we knew that. It’s difficult to score against them and they were much more involved in the game than us, especially in the duels and in defensive situations, as they were connected collectively.”

He added, “I understand that my players want to do well, but we did poorly. Without looking at the opponent, few vertical situations. Football is played in a collective way and we did not do well.”

