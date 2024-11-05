Celta Vigo forward Aspas in no rush to consider new deal

Celta Vigo captain Iago Aspas says it's too soon to consider new contract talks.

The veteran's current deal runs to the end of the season.

After last night's win against Getafe, he was asked about his situation.

Aspas said, “I have a lot of confidence in both the president and (sporting director) Marco Garcés. When we have a moment we will talk. I think it is still too early, there is still a lot of season left.

"Two years ago I finished very exhausted in March, with back problems. If I am going to be like this, the best thing is to step aside. Now I am feeling well. I don’t know what will happen in two months.

"I am fine, happy, and enjoying myself on the pitch.”