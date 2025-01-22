Girona coach Michel insists City Football Group not a big influence on transfers

Girona coach Michel concedes they're a selling club.

Speaking with La Gazzetta dello Sport, Michel explained the club's transfer policy and where they see themselves in Europe's pecking order.

He said: "Girona wants to grow and to do so we have to sell. We have signed young players and if last year we had 7-8 on loan this year we have three and also a lot of young talents that are ours: Asprilla, Abel Ruiz, Francés, Yangel Herrera, Tsygankov... a very important base, we are on the right track.

"Yes, the City Group is behind us, but there are a few things to explain. The first is that this year, playing in the same competition, the Champions League, the two entities are completely separate. The second is that in economic terms the rules of LaLiga are strict and do not allow you to buy things that you cannot afford.

"The third is that, although having such a powerful group behind us has benefited us structurally, the construction of the team is our work. In the past we have had players on loan, but a couple per season, not 10, we discovered Dovbyk, Tsygankov, Oriol Romeu, Krejci and we took them."