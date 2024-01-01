Girona coach Michel calm after Rayo stalemate

Girona coach Michel admitted some frustration after their 0-0 draw with Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday.

However, he insists the team is making progress this season.

Michel said, "Football is about goals and we didn't score. We did a lot of things well, we overcame their pressure and we closed them down, something that only Barça could do.

"The expected goal was three, they didn't run and we lacked effectiveness, the quality didn't come out in the last pass or cross but we had two or three clear chances. Adding up the last few games you can get the feeling that the team isn't doing well but we were doing well. Football is about results and also performance, and this one was good."

He also stated: "In Valencia we didn't create anything and I was worried, but against Rayo we did. We weren't sharp in zone three, because we weren't sharp in passing, or in making decisions, etc. We didn't score a goal. With this flow of play, and with the team's potential, instead of shooting eleven times they should have twice as many. We have to go after the opponent constantly, but I can't blame the players for anything."