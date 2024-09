Atletico Madrid are eyeing Rayo Vallecano right-back Andrei Ratiu.

El Desmarque says the fullback impressed Atlético Madrid chiefs when the teams met last weekend. The match ended 1-1.

Ratiu is now on the radar of the Spanish giants.

The 26-year-old has a contract with Rayo Vallecano that runs until the summer of 2028.

Ratiu joined Rayo from Huesca in 2023.