Girona coach Michel on Valencia defeat: I'm worried

Girona coach Michel had no complaints after defeat at Valencia.

Luis Rioja and Dani Gomez scored for Valencia in their 2-0 win, with Michel admitting Girona didn't create enough on the day.

Match result: "We didn't create enough, I don't think Valencia did either. The game is 0-0, two isolated situations, two shots from outside the area... A game in which we didn't suffer too much to make it 2-0, but the errors caused the result, but the reality is that it's a draw. I'm worried, our play is slow."

Improving the game: "We have to try to be even deeper with the ball, to create more stressful situations for Valencia. We are having the ball in an area that does not create any danger for the opponent.

"The reality is that we have to create more with the ball."

Next match: "There is not much time to complain, we have another match on Wednesday. We will watch the video to see where we have to grow and improve. This defeat hurts a lot, and although it is not entirely deserved because it is a draw, there are many things to improve."

Controversial plays: "I haven't seen the handball in the goal, the first one they scored against us, which they tell me was a handball. Tárrega's is clear. What we have to do is analyse ourselves, those plays have already happened. What interests me is the team's pace of play, which is not fast enough to hurt the opponent."