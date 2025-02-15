Girona coach Michel calm after Getafe defeat: We're now closer to the team I want

Girona coach Michel was upbeat despite defeat at home to Getafe last night.

Christantus Uche and Borja Mayoral struck for the visitors in their 2-1 win, with Yangel Herrera scoring for Girona before he was sent off in the second-half.

However, Michel said afterwards: “We played a good game but there were times when we ourselves were condemned by losing the ball. We knew that. It is difficult to create chances for them and to start off already losing… We were aggressive with the ball, we went forward but in our heads we have to be aware of what we should not do. It is difficult to manage and control a loss of the ball in our area.

“I haven’t felt frustrated. The team dominated well and stayed in the opponent’s half. The fact that we were able to move forward, something that had been difficult for us to do, made me feel satisfied.”

He added: “We created a lot of opportunities. We pushed back a team that likes to press. Getafe didn’t have a single chance that we didn’t give away. I have nothing to reproach the team for because today, despite the defeat, we are closer to being the team I want to see.”