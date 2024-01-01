Tribal Football
Girona coach Michel admits mistake giving Asprilla No10 shirt
Girona coach Michel feels they were wrong to give new signing Yaser Asprilla the No10 shirt.

The young Colombian joined in the summer from Watford and was handed the No10 shirt for this season.

But after the draw with Rayo Vallecano, Michel said: "He is a great footballer and he will surely deserve it, but giving the 10 to a player who has worked hard and on whom there are many expectations is a mistake.

"The talks we have had and the training I think have helped him.

"He is a good kid and he will go further, he has brutal talent and can play on the outside and on the inside."

