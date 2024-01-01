Girona chief Carcel: Dovbyk, Aleix sales were right decisions

Girona chief Quique Carcel has explained the sales of Artem Dovbyk and Aleix Garcia.

Dovbyk left for Roma, while Aleix was sold to Bayer Leverkusen.

Advertisement Advertisement

Carcel said: “The market has been very open, I thought at times that he could stay. But when clubs come and approach the clause it is very difficult to stop situations. I think it was important to sell in order to show that we are a selling team. It was a good time to improve the budget.

"After what Dovbyk did last year, finding a replacement was complicated. We were looking for players with a profile to help the team. The figure of Abel Ruiz was clear, whether Dovbyk would have stayed or not. Then Miovski arrived, who has had two very good years in terms of number of goals.

"Dovbyk also came from a better League and adapted very well. We will need energy and we wanted young players, but with a bit of experience and Abel and Miovski suited us.”

He continued: “We knew there would be sales. We don’t know which pieces they would be, but we do know there would be. We knew that Savinho would not stay. This situation was too stressful because of his importance, but the other thing was that the market would set the tone.

"We couldn’t waste the opportunity to sell because it will make the club have better financial health. We have invested in young talent and other important players are coming. We are trying to create assets and take advantage of this moment to invest and have the best team possible.”