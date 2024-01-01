Tribal Football
Cassano: Napoli know Osimhen much better than Lukaku
Man City clear for mega £350M transfer spend
IT'S DONE: Juventus midfielder Pogba lodges appeal with CAS
Man Utd in Sevilla contact about Juanlu

Girona chief Carcel: Barcelona defender Garcia wanted to come back
Girona chief Quique Carcel admitted frustration losing Eric Garcia this season.

The defender spent last season on-loan from Barcelona.

Carcel explained:  “We wanted him to come back, he is a player who would have helped us to have a more competitive team. He would have been an excellent signing.

"We spoke to Barça, we asked for him and Barça didn’t want him. Everyone knows how things are at home and an exit would have been good for them, but I don’t know. It’s something that they do.

"I haven’t measured how close he was to us. We asked, we tried, but in the end it wasn’t to be.”

LaLiga
