Girona chief Carcel: Barcelona defender Garcia wanted to come back

Girona chief Quique Carcel admitted frustration losing Eric Garcia this season.

The defender spent last season on-loan from Barcelona.

Carcel explained: “We wanted him to come back, he is a player who would have helped us to have a more competitive team. He would have been an excellent signing.

"We spoke to Barça, we asked for him and Barça didn’t want him. Everyone knows how things are at home and an exit would have been good for them, but I don’t know. It’s something that they do.

"I haven’t measured how close he was to us. We asked, we tried, but in the end it wasn’t to be.”