Getafe president Torres: We must buy to support Mayoral
Getafe president Angel Torres has assured coach Jose Bordalas that new signings are on their way.

Torres was speaking before last night's 1-1 draw at Athletic Bilbao.

He stated, "Yes, I undoubtedly hope that three or four come, to see how we solve it. We have to sell, to see where the buyers are.

"I hope in these fifteen days we reinforce with a couple of forwards to help Borja Mayoral."

Torres added, "That's why he is here, the forward line will be formed with him and two more. He is not injured, he had an operation, the coach is taking care of him. I am convinced that the next game is the one in which he will make his debut."

