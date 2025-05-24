Getafe president Torres expects Sevilla target Bordalas to stay

Getafe president Angel Torres insists he expects coach Jose Bordalas to remain in charge next season.

Bordalas has been linked with Sevilla this past week.

But Torres, in an interview with ‘Orgullo de Nervión’, has lowered the expectations among Sevilla fans, claiming to be unaware of anything to do with a possible departure of Bordalás.

The president of Getafe says he is calm and confident, the relationship with Bordalás is still frankly good, so much so that when the team is in trouble, it is the first call the president makes.

Bordalás' contract ends in June, but Torres is confident of a renewal.