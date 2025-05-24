Tribal Football
Ex-Barcelona coach Xavi prepared to wait for ideal opportunity
Former Barcelona coach Xavi is prepared to sit out of football for another season.

Xavi, after his sacking by Barca at the end of last season, has stood out for this campaign.

AS says Xavi has rejected offers within Europe to return to the bench, but was reluctant to return while the season was still running.

Now it's emerged Xavi will only take a job he feels comfortable with and is prepared to wait for the right opportunity.

Indeed, the former Barca captain is prepared to wait another 12 months before returning to football.

