Getafe president Torres reveals Real Madrid, Atletico transfer talks

Getafe president Angel Torres expects new signings to arrive in the coming weeks.

Torres admits he's in talks with fellow Madrid clubs about additions.

He said, “The market is complicated. Now there are no players. It is going to be a very difficult market. And not only in Spain. All the leagues are going to take a curious dip.

“We have to make a new project. Until the last month the teams are not going to make any signings. We have ten signings to make. Right now we have 15 players in the squad.”

He added, “I have already visited Atlético and Real Madrid. There is a very good relationship with Madrid so there should be news soon in this regard. Maybe in two weeks we will know something. There will also be a few from Atlético and Barça.”