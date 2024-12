Getafe in talks with Real Sociedad for Sadiq

Getafe are in talks with Real Sociedad for Umar Sadiq.

Getafe coach Jose Bordalas is seeking a new striker signing in January and Sadiq fits the bill.

Onda Vasca says Getafe and Real Sociedad are negotiating the arrival of the Nigerian on loan to the end of the season.

The 27 year-old has battled for minutes this season under La Real coach Imanol Alguacil.

Sadiq joined La Real in the summer of 2022 for €20m.