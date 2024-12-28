Getafe eyeing Barcelona midfielder Torre

Tribal Football
Getafe are eyeing Barcelona midfielder Pablo Torre for the January market.

So far this season, the attacking midfielder has accounted for three goals and one assist in nine competitive matches.

Mundo Deportivo says Getafe is showing interest in the youngster.

Getafe currently sit 17th in La Liga - and the club are on the lookout for reinforcements ahead of the winter market.

However, Torre would prefer to stay in Barcelona,  despite his lack of consistent minutes this season.

