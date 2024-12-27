Barcelona chiefs split on future of Lewandowski

Barcelona chiefs are split on the future of Robert Lewandowski.

The veteran's contract with Barça runs until the summer of 2026.

However, the final year is only activated if he plays at least 45 minutes in half of the games this season.

Lewandowski is well on his way to doing just that - and now Sport reports that Barcelona are expected to sit down with the star to discuss his future.

The talks will take place within the coming weeks. There are certain members of Barcelona's board who believe it is time to move on with a new name for the central attacking position.

At the same time, sports driector Deco and coach Hansi Flick are of the opinion that Lewandowski's form and effort warrants him staying next season.

Pablo Morano / IMAGE AGENCY

The 36-year-old himself wants to stay in Barcelona.