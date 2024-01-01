Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd midfielder hands in transfer request as Celtic interest grows
Man Utd given "green light" to sign young Brighton striker
Man Utd and PSG discuss Sancho, Ugarte deals
Victor Osimhen & Chelsea? How one of the game's great strikers has dropped into their arms

Getafe coach Bordalas: We were sensational for Athletic Bilbao draw

Getafe coach Bordalas: We were sensational for Athletic Bilbao draw
Getafe coach Bordalas: We were sensational for Athletic Bilbao draw
Getafe coach Bordalas: We were sensational for Athletic Bilbao draw LaLiga
Getafe coach Jose Bordalas was left delighted with their 1-1 draw at Athletic Bilbao for their LaLiga opener.

Oihan Sancet had Athletic ahead before Getafe equalised via Chrisantus Uche.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Bordalas later said, "Very satisfied, the truth is that we arrived very short of strength, without forwards in the team and we played a magnificent game. We had difficulties due to unexpected injuries to Arambarri and Carles Pérez.

"The team has been sensational. We have had better phases than Athletic in San Mamés. It was not easy for anyone, least of all for us. We are very happy with the behavior of the team."

He added,"We are very short of personnel. With the injuries I have no doubt that the club is clear about what we need and players will surely arrive."

Mentions
LaLigaAth BilbaoGetafe
Related Articles
Getafe in advanced talks for Spurs defender Phillips
UNCOVERED: How LaLiga's academy system led to Euros glory for Spain
Barcelona convinced Williams willing to sign despite Athletic Bilbao declaration