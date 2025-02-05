DONE DEAL: Johor FC land three ex-LaLiga stars
Malaysia's Johor FC have swooped for three senior Spanish players.
Johor FC have welcomed Jonathan Viera, Roque Mesa and Álvaro González as new signings.
Viera, a 1989-born attacking midfielder, was released in September from Khor Fakkan, where he had arrived a few months earlier after the end of his adventure with Almeria.
Mesa, on the other hand, was left without a team in July, after being released from Sporting Gijon.
Gonzalez has also been out since last summer: the last experience of the former Villarreal and Marseille player was in Saudi Arabia, with Al Qadsiah.