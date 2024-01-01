Getafe coach Bordalas slams Pellegrini: Not first time he's said that about us!

Getafe coach Jose Bordalas has snapped back at Real Betis rival Manuel Pellegrini.

After Betis' midweek win against Getafe, Pellegrini took aim at their tactics and approach, insisting they had "a responsibility to the spectacle".

In response Bordalas, who was sent off during the game, said today: "It's not the first time he's said something like this about us. I still stand by the same statements I made before. Maximum respect for all coaches who respect other coaches.

"I don't have to respect those who don't. It's a complicated profession and I don't think it's right that there's an attempt to condition the referee or justify certain attitudes. What Pellegrini should have done, if he's such a football fan, is to call his players' attention when they were winning and wasting time or when the balls didn't appear or when the referee cautioned Rui Silva because he didn't take a goal kick."

Bordalás, ahead of the derby against Leganes, continued: “This is part of football and we have to be respectful with our teammates if we want a healthier football and not try to influence others.

"Imagine if I came here to the press room and said that I was afraid of a team we were going to face and I asked the referees to do their job well as we are seeing some coaches do. Referees should be allowed to do their job and not try to influence others.”