Bellingham apologises to Real Madrid fans

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham apologised to fans after their Champions League defeat at Liverpool.

Bellingham felt for the traveling support and took to social media to reach out to fans.

He posted: "Always one step forward and two steps back at the moment.

"Really disappointing performance and result despite the brilliant opponent. Must thank and apologise to all the Madridistas that followed us in England.

"No point dwelling on what we can no longer change, we have to remain together and push each other in this next important stretch of games.

"Hala Madrid Siempre."

