Endrick makes admission to Real Madrid teammates after avoiding red card

Real Madrid striker Endrick has admitted he was fortunate not to be sent off during victory over Alaves.

Endrick swung his leg at marker Santiago Mourino with the ball well away from them, but the incident was missed by match officials.

Marca says the youngster has confessed to friends and family he was lucky to stay on the pitch.

"That won't happen again," he told confidants.

Endrick also spoke to teammates at training on Thursday, admitting his error and assuring them he won't do it again.

