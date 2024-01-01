Barcelona defender Kounde: We have fun with Flick

Barcelona defender Jules Kounde admits the players are happy with the tactics of coach Hansi Flick.

Kounde was speaking after last night's 1-0 win against Getafe.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said, "Suffering, I don't know. When you only win 1-0, the opponent sees it as possible, because they press harder. But we played a good game, controlled it and we could have scored more goals.

"It happens sometimes, you can't always win by a large goal difference. Getafe is always a difficult team to handle. It may have been harder for us than usual, but we had the chances to put things to bed.

"Flick? He's a coach who knows very clearly how he wants to play. We're having fun. He's a very demanding coach and it's going well for us."